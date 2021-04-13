IoTeX Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $451.60 million and approximately $43.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00043579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

