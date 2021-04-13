Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $483.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.78 and its 200-day moving average is $426.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

