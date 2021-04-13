Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.