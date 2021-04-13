IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $218.00 at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day moving average is $178.67. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

