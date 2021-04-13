iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Truist decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

