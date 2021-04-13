Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,971. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.