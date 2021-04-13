Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,946,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 4,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

