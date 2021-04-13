iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.14. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $125.52 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

