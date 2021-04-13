iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $228.32 and last traded at $228.52. 677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.