iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.