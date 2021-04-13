iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,759. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

