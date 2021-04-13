iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Courier Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $413.64. 93,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average is $372.03.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

