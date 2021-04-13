iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $413.47.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

