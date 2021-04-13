Israel Discount Bank of New York Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

