Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 2,179 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Masco were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.