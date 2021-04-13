Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 285 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $338.53 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

