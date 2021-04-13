Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 290 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Comcast were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Comcast stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $244.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.