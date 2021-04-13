Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,181.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,038.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

