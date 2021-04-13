Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.10. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 47,000 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $90.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.