J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $173.07 and last traded at $169.28, with a volume of 2605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,445,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.