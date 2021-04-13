Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.13, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $504.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

