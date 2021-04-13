Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

