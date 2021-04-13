Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.55 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $89.02.

