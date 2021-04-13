James Priour Sells 950 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZYME traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 506,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,993. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

