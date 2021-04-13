Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 12,407 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 522.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Primo Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in Primo Water by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 348,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,654,000 after acquiring an additional 346,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

