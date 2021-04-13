Jane Street Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.