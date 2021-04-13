Jane Street Group LLC Invests $236,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ALLETE by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,724 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

