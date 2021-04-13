Jane Street Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

