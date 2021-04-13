Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

