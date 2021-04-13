Jane Street Group LLC Sells 21,070 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,448,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,996,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

