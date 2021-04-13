JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JDSPY opened at $12.96 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

