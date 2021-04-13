Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €295.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €230.00 ($270.59).

VOW3 stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €235.55 ($277.12). 733,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €210.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

