Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $850.92 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $11,046,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

