Jefferies Financial Group Increases Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$5.90

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

TSE CRON opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.00. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

