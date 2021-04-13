Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€13.30” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

ETR:ENI opened at €10.16 ($11.96) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

