Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jervois Mining stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

