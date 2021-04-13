JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JOAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of JOAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 20,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

