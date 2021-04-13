JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $685.00 Price Target

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $685.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.81. 45,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.47 and a 200-day moving average of $518.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

