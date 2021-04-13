JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $71.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

