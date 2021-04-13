JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

