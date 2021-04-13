JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.73 Million Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.