JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

