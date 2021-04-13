JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $177.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $472.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

