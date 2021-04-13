JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 25,865 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

PRAH stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

