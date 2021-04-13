JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.