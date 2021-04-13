JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 195,626 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.52% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $477.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

