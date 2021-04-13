Julie Gruber Sells 16,832 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gap alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45.

On Thursday, March 18th, Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 5,225,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.