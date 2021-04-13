Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.