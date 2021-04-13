Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Buys 962 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

LON:JEFI traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.37). 180,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.19. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.