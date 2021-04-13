JustBet Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $1.73 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.54 or 0.99686056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.00869377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

